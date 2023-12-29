The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Cincinnati has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 86th.

The 82.6 points per game the Bearcats record are 12.1 more points than the Purple Aces allow (70.5).

When Cincinnati scores more than 70.5 points, it is 8-1.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last year, allowing 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.

Cincinnati made 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule