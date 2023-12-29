How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Cincinnati has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 86th.
- The 82.6 points per game the Bearcats record are 12.1 more points than the Purple Aces allow (70.5).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 70.5 points, it is 8-1.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last year, allowing 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.
- Cincinnati made 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Merrimack
|W 65-49
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Stetson
|W 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|1/9/2024
|Texas
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
