The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Cincinnati has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 86th.
  • The 82.6 points per game the Bearcats record are 12.1 more points than the Purple Aces allow (70.5).
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 70.5 points, it is 8-1.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last year, allowing 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.
  • Cincinnati made 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton L 82-68 Heritage Bank Center
12/19/2023 Merrimack W 65-49 Fifth Third Arena
12/22/2023 Stetson W 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Evansville - Fifth Third Arena
1/6/2024 @ BYU - Marriott Center
1/9/2024 Texas - Fifth Third Arena

