Clinton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clinton County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsburg High School at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
