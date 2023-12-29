The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dmitri Voronkov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in two games (five shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 15% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+

