Dmitri Voronkov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Friday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Voronkov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

Voronkov has averaged 13:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In six of 30 games this year, Voronkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Voronkov has a point in 16 of 30 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In 10 of 30 games this season, Voronkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Voronkov goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Voronkov has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 30 Games 2 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

