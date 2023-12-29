Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, December 29, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Donovan Mitchell vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 981.1 1555.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.6 53.6 Fantasy Rank 4 13

Donovan Mitchell vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell's averages for the season are 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

The Cavaliers score 112.1 points per game (23rd in NBA) and concede 111.8 (eighth in league) for a +8 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 44.3 rebounds per game, 12th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.7.

The Cavaliers connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.2. They shoot 35.4% from deep, and their opponents shoot 35.9%.

Cleveland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 13.6 per game (19th in league) and force 13.7 (12th in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 30.6 points, 5.7 assists and 11.0 boards per game, shooting 60.4% from the field (seventh in NBA).

The Bucks' +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 125.2 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 119.2 per contest (24th in the league).

The 44.5 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 10th in the league. Its opponents record 44.0 per contest.

The Bucks make 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 2.8 more than their opponents (11.7). They are shooting 38.3% from deep (fourth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.3%.

Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.0 (13th in the league) while its opponents average 11.8.

Donovan Mitchell vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 3.5 6.2 Usage Percentage 31.4% 33.8% True Shooting Pct 57.9% 64.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 17.4% Assist Pct 25.1% 27.3%

