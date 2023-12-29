In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Dylan Larkin to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.

He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT 11/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:14 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

