Dylan Larkin will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators play on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Larkin against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Larkin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:39 per game on the ice, is +3.

Larkin has scored a goal in 11 of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 18 of 29 games this year, Larkin has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Larkin has an assist in 13 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Larkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Larkin Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 2 29 Points 1 12 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.