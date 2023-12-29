Fulton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Fulton County, Ohio, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genoa High School at Wauseon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Wauseon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fostoria High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Metamora, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.