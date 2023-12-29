Greene County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Greene County, Ohio today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xenia at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.