There is high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roger Bacon at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 29

9:00 AM ET on December 29 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mater Dei High School at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 29

2:00 PM PT on December 29 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockland at Bethel Tate

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29

7:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Bethel, OH

Bethel, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School - Cincinnati at Colerain High School