Henry County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Henry County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty Center at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pandora-Gilboa at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Hamler, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.