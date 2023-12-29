Highland County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Highland County, Ohio today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Highland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lynchburg-Clay at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Washington Courthouse, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.