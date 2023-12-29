Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fancy a bet on Provorov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In two of 36 games this year, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 16 of 36 games this season, Provorov has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Provorov has an assist in 14 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Provorov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Provorov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 5 19 Points 2 2 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

