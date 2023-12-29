Will J.T. Compher find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

Compher has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

