J.T. Compher will be among those on the ice Friday when his Detroit Red Wings play the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Compher are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

J.T. Compher vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:56 on the ice per game.

Compher has scored a goal in six of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Compher has a point in 15 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Compher has an assist in 12 of 30 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Compher has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 30 Games 4 21 Points 3 7 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

