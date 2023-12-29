Will Johnny Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 29?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Johnny Gaudreau a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In six of 36 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken seven shots in two games against the Maple Leafs this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Gaudreau has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
- Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:04
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|14:22
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:55
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|16:37
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
