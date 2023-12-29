Johnny Gaudreau will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Friday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Gaudreau against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 19:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

In six of 36 games this year, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gaudreau has a point in 16 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 13 of 36 games this year, Gaudreau has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Gaudreau goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 5 22 Points 3 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

