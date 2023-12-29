The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Kent Johnson, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Johnson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kent Johnson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Johnson has averaged 12:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In three of 20 games this year, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 20 games this season, Johnson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 20 games this year, Johnson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 40% that Johnson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 20 Games 5 11 Points 6 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 3

