The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) battle the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (38.3%).

This season, Kent State has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at seventh.

The Golden Flashes' 83.0 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 59.4 the Gaels give up.

Kent State has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Kent State scored 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).

The Golden Flashes conceded 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.

At home, Kent State knocked down 8.5 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (7.2). Kent State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (32.1%).

