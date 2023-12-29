The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) battle the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
  • This season, Kent State has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at seventh.
  • The Golden Flashes' 83.0 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 59.4 the Gaels give up.
  • Kent State has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Kent State scored 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).
  • The Golden Flashes conceded 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.
  • At home, Kent State knocked down 8.5 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (7.2). Kent State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State W 82-73 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Cleveland State W 83-77 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon L 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
1/2/2024 Ball State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center

