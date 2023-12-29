Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Kent State matchup in this article.
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5)
|133.5
|-520
|+385
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- Kent State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.
Kent State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Kent State ranks 88th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 124th, a difference of 36 spots.
- The Golden Flashes' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
- The implied probability of Kent State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.