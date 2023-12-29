Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Kent State AVG
|Kent State Rank
|293rd
|69.3
|Points Scored
|84.3
|32nd
|8th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|220th
|42nd
|40.6
|Rebounds
|37.7
|141st
|17th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|70th
|259th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|146th
|177th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.2
|138th
|86th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.5
|302nd
