The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) are favored by 9.5 points against the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -9.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats

Kent State has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 133.5 points.

Kent State has a 156.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 23.0 more points than this game's total.

Kent State is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 1.1% more often than Kent State (4-5-0) this year.

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 4 36.4% 70.6 153.6 59.4 132.9 131.6 Kent State 8 88.9% 83.0 153.6 73.5 132.9 143.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes score 23.6 more points per game (83.0) than the Gaels give up to opponents (59.4).

When it scores more than 59.4 points, Kent State is 4-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 5-6-0 3-2 5-6-0 Kent State 4-5-0 0-0 8-1-0

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Kent State 16-2 Home Record 15-0 6-2 Away Record 9-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.