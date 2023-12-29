Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) are favored by 9.5 points against the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5 points.
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Moraga, California
- Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-9.5
|133.5
Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats
- Kent State has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 133.5 points.
- Kent State has a 156.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 23.0 more points than this game's total.
- Kent State is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- Saint Mary's (CA) (5-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 1.1% more often than Kent State (4-5-0) this year.
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 133.5
|% of Games Over 133.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|4
|36.4%
|70.6
|153.6
|59.4
|132.9
|131.6
|Kent State
|8
|88.9%
|83.0
|153.6
|73.5
|132.9
|143.6
Additional Kent State Insights & Trends
- The Golden Flashes score 23.6 more points per game (83.0) than the Gaels give up to opponents (59.4).
- When it scores more than 59.4 points, Kent State is 4-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|5-6-0
|3-2
|5-6-0
|Kent State
|4-5-0
|0-0
|8-1-0
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|Kent State
|16-2
|Home Record
|15-0
|6-2
|Away Record
|9-6
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|3-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|74.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-12-0
