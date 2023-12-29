High school basketball action in Lorain County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Open Door Christian Academy at Springfield High School - Holland

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 29
  • Location: Holland, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellington High School at Medina Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
  • Location: Medina, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Preble Shawnee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
  • Location: Camden, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

