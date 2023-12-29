Lorain County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lorain County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Open Door Christian Academy at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Holland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at Medina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.