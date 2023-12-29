The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-6) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-7, losers of three in a row) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Friday, December 29 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have put up a 3-4-3 record after putting up 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 41 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 2-7-9 record in overtime matchups this season and an 11-18-7 overall record.

Columbus has earned 12 points (3-5-6) in its 14 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Columbus has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned four points (1-7-2 record).

The Blue Jackets have earned 25 points in their 21 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 7-1-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Blue Jackets went 8-14-4 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 4th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.08 19th 23rd 3.38 Goals Allowed 3.64 31st 7th 32.7 Shots 29.8 23rd 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 7th 25.53% Power Play % 14.85% 25th 17th 79.38% Penalty Kill % 82% 12th

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

