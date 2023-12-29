Miami County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Miami County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford at Houston Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcanum High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Covington, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
