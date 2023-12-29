Morgan County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Morgan County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morgan at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Toronto, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.