Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 29?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Moritz Seider a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in five of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.6% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|26:28
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-1
Red Wings vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
