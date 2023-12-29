The Detroit Red Wings, with Moritz Seider, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Seider available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Moritz Seider vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 22:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In five of 35 games this season, Seider has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 35 games this year, Seider has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in 12 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Seider hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 35 Games 2 22 Points 0 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

