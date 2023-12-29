The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri Tigers meet for the Cotton Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Ohio State has the 32nd-ranked offense this season (32.8 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with just 11.0 points allowed per game. Missouri's defense ranks 39th in the FBS with 347.0 total yards allowed per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by putting up 442.1 total yards per contest.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Ohio State vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Ohio State Missouri 425.0 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (42nd) 260.0 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.0 (25th) 142.3 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (54th) 282.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (30th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 11 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (54th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) on 229-of-348 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 854 yards on 137 carries while finding the end zone 11 times. He's also caught 19 passes for 229 yards (19.1 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has collected 373 yards on 85 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 1,211 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 117 times and has collected 67 catches and 14 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 41 passes for 576 yards (48.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 452 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 35 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 3,166 yards (263.8 yards per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 269 yards with eight touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has rushed for 1,489 yards on 247 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 22 catches, totaling 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has taken 76 carries and totaled 317 yards with three touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has racked up 1,190 receiving yards on 82 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has caught 45 passes and compiled 639 receiving yards (53.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper's 44 targets have resulted in 34 catches for 429 yards.

