On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Olli Maatta going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maatta stats and insights

  • Maatta has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Maatta has no points on the power play.
  • Maatta's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.