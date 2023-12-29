Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Putnam County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arlington High School at Continental High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29

6:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Continental, OH

Continental, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29

7:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Van Wert, OH

Van Wert, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Pandora-Gilboa at Patrick Henry High School