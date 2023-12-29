How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings welcome in the Nashville Predators on Friday, December 29, with the Predators having won three consecutive away games.
Watch along on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO as the Red Wings and the Predators square off.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in league action.
- The Red Wings' 123 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|35
|16
|18
|34
|15
|17
|41.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|29
|12
|17
|29
|15
|16
|53.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|35
|10
|16
|26
|15
|15
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|34
|7
|19
|26
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|35
|5
|17
|22
|15
|13
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have given up 109 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.
- With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|35
|16
|22
|38
|39
|27
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|35
|14
|15
|29
|13
|29
|52.6%
|Roman Josi
|35
|7
|21
|28
|24
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|35
|6
|17
|23
|20
|7
|41.7%
|Colton Sissons
|35
|11
|9
|20
|8
|15
|50.6%
