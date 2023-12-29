The Detroit Red Wings welcome in the Nashville Predators on Friday, December 29, with the Predators having won three consecutive away games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO as the Red Wings and the Predators square off.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Predators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in league action.

The Red Wings' 123 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 35 16 18 34 15 17 41.2% Dylan Larkin 29 12 17 29 15 16 53.5% Lucas Raymond 35 10 16 26 15 15 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 34 7 19 26 13 8 - Moritz Seider 35 5 17 22 15 13 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have given up 109 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.

With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players