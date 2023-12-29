The Nashville Predators (19-16) take a three-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.

Red Wings vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-110) Predators (-110) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have a 6-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Detroit has gone 6-5 (winning 54.5%).

The Red Wings have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 21 of 35 games this season.

Red Wings vs Predators Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Predators Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 123 (3rd) Goals 108 (15th) 119 (27th) Goals Allowed 109 (18th) 31 (5th) Power Play Goals 26 (11th) 25 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 28 (26th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 2-8-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Detroit went over in six of its past 10 games.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Red Wings' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Red Wings offense's 123 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

The Red Wings rank 27th in total goals against, giving up 3.4 goals per game (119 total) in league play.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +4 goal differential .

