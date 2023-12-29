Today's Serie A schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is AC Monza taking on SSC Napoli.

Searching for how to watch Serie A action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch SSC Napoli vs AC Monza

AC Monza is on the road to play SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-175)

SSC Napoli (-175) Underdog: AC Monza (+425)

AC Monza (+425) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Torino FC

Torino FC makes the trip to play ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+105)

ACF Fiorentina (+105) Underdog: Torino FC (+265)

Torino FC (+265) Draw: (+215)

(+215) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio makes the trip to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (-165)

Lazio (-165) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+425)

Frosinone Calcio (+425) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Genoa CFC vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan journeys to match up with Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Inter Milan (-170)

Inter Milan (-170) Underdog: Genoa CFC (+500)

Genoa CFC (+500) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.