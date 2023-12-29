Summit County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Summit County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester High School at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
