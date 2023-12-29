Wayne County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Wayne County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuslaw at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
