Friday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) and Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) matching up at Resch Center has a projected final score of 75-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Raiders, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wright State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 75, Green Bay 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-3.5)

Wright State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Green Bay's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while Wright State's is 4-6-0. A total of four out of the Phoenix's games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Raiders' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders' +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.1 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 78.0 per contest (326th in college basketball).

Wright State ranks 241st in the country at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

Wright State knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball) while shooting 35.0% from deep (116th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 32.4%.

Wright State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Raiders commit 11.5 per game (153rd in college basketball) and force 11.8 (197th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.