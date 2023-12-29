How to Watch Wright State vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders are shooting 52.5% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
- Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 313th.
- The 84.1 points per game the Raiders put up are 18.2 more points than the Phoenix allow (65.9).
- Wright State is 6-6 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wright State posted 85.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in road games (75.5).
- The Raiders gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Wright State performed better at home last year, draining 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 91-84
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 92-82
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Muskingum
|W 101-54
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
