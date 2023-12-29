The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders are shooting 52.5% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Raiders are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 313th.

The 84.1 points per game the Raiders put up are 18.2 more points than the Phoenix allow (65.9).

Wright State is 6-6 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State posted 85.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in road games (75.5).

The Raiders gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Wright State performed better at home last year, draining 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule