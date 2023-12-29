The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Green Bay matchup.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline FanDuel Wright State (-7.5) 148.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

Wright State has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Raiders games have hit the over eight out of 11 times this season.

Green Bay has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

In the Phoenix's 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

