The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Resch Center. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 147.5 in the matchup.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -6.5 147.5

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 points in nine of 10 games this season.

Wright State's games this year have an average total of 162.1, 14.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Wright State has covered less often than Green Bay this season, tallying an ATS record of 4-6-0, as opposed to the 6-5-0 mark of Green Bay.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 9 90% 84.1 147.6 78.0 143.9 156.9 Green Bay 0 0% 63.5 147.6 65.9 143.9 132.7

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

Wright State won 11 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The 84.1 points per game the Raiders average are 18.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (65.9).

When Wright State totals more than 65.9 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-6-0 1-1 7-3-0 Green Bay 6-5-0 4-3 4-7-0

Wright State vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Green Bay 9-6 Home Record 2-10 7-8 Away Record 1-17 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

