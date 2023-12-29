Friday's Horizon schedule includes the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) meeting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) at 6:30 PM ET.

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Alexis Hutchison: 17 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

  • Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malia Magestro: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

