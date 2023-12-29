Wright State vs. Youngstown State December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Horizon schedule includes the Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) meeting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) at 6:30 PM ET.
Wright State vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 17 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malia Magestro: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
