How to Watch the Wright State vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (7-6) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.2 the Penguins allow.
- When it scores more than 57.2 points, Wright State is 7-4.
- Youngstown State's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Penguins score 57.2 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 69.2 the Raiders give up.
- Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
- The Penguins are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders allow to opponents (43.6%).
- The Raiders' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Penguins have conceded.
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)
- Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 77-72
|WVU Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|L 71-61
|South Point Arena
|12/22/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 66-61
|South Point Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|1/5/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
