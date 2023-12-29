The Wright State Raiders (7-6) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.2 the Penguins allow.

When it scores more than 57.2 points, Wright State is 7-4.

Youngstown State's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Penguins score 57.2 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 69.2 the Raiders give up.

Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

The Penguins are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders allow to opponents (43.6%).

The Raiders' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Penguins have conceded.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

Wright State Schedule