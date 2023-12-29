Friday's contest that pits the Wright State Raiders (7-6) versus the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) at Beeghly Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Wright State. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 29.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Raiders earned a 66-61 victory over Presbyterian.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 64, Youngstown State 63

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' signature win this season came in an 89-78 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 27.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 153) on November 27

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 256) on December 22

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 275) on November 18

81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 292) on December 9

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 318) on November 30

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders have a +17 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball.

The Raiders are scoring more points at home (77.8 per game) than away (64.4).

At home, Wright State allows 65 points per game. Away, it concedes 75.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.