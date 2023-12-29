The Wright State Raiders (7-6) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.2 the Penguins allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 57.2 points, Wright State is 7-4.
  • Youngstown State has a 4-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Penguins put up 12 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Raiders allow (69.2).
  • When Youngstown State totals more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Penguins are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders concede to opponents (43.6%).
  • The Raiders make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Penguins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 66 FG%
  • Dena Jarrells: 10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)
  • Paige Shy: 7.8 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
  • Malia Magestro: 6.3 PTS, 27.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 69-32 DeGol Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 55-47 Reilly Center
12/21/2023 Canisius L 65-59 Beeghly Center
12/29/2023 Wright State - Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 IUPUI - Beeghly Center
1/3/2024 Oakland - Beeghly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.