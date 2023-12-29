The Wright State Raiders (7-6) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.2 the Penguins allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.2 points, Wright State is 7-4.

Youngstown State has a 4-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.

The Penguins put up 12 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Raiders allow (69.2).

When Youngstown State totals more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.

The Penguins are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders concede to opponents (43.6%).

The Raiders make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Penguins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 66 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 66 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Shay-Lee Kirby: 9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Paige Shy: 7.8 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

7.8 PTS, 36 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Malia Magestro: 6.3 PTS, 27.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

Youngstown State Schedule