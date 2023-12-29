Friday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (7-6) and Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) squaring off at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 64-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 29.

The Penguins are coming off of a 65-59 loss to Canisius in their most recent game on Thursday.

Youngstown State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 64, Youngstown State 63

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins notched their signature win of the season on December 6, when they defeated the Akron Zips, who rank No. 237 in our computer rankings, 53-52.

Youngstown State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (five).

Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Akron (No. 237) on December 6

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 302) on November 8

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 358) on December 9

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 66.0 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 66.0 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

9.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Paige Shy: 7.8 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

7.8 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Malia Magestro: 6.3 PTS, 27.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 57.2 points per game (309th in college basketball) and giving up 57.2 (65th in college basketball).

The Penguins are putting up 57.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 54.8 points per contest.

Youngstown State surrenders 50.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.5 in away games.

