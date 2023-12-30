Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 30?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in nine of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Fantilli averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.0%.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|14:51
|Away
|L 7-3
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
