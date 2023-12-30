When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in nine of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Fantilli averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:30 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:11 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:49 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

