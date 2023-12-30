Saturday's contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) going head-to-head against the Akron Zips (8-3) at 4:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Saint Bonaventure by a score of 73-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 73, Akron 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-4.1)

Saint Bonaventure (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Akron's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, while Saint Bonaventure's is 6-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Zips are 5-3-0 and the Bonnies are 6-5-0.

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (scoring 78.3 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball while allowing 66.8 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball) and have a +126 scoring differential overall.

The 36.9 rebounds per game Akron averages rank 174th in the nation, and are 6.8 more than the 30.1 its opponents record per contest.

Akron connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (90th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make at a 34.1% rate.

The Zips average 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (53rd in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

Akron and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Zips commit 12.5 per game (246th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (137th in college basketball play).

