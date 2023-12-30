How to Watch Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (8-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Davidson vs Ohio (1:30 PM ET | December 30)
- Central Michigan vs Loyola Chicago (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
- Akron is 7-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Zips are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 208th.
- The Zips put up an average of 78.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bonnies give up to opponents.
- Akron is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Akron scored 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.8.
- At home, the Zips gave up 64.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.6).
- At home, Akron drained 10.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Akron's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|W 77-76
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|Miami-Hamilton
|W 88-45
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/21/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 94-90
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/5/2024
|Bowling Green
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.