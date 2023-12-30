The Akron Zips (4-5) travel to face the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Akron vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

The Zips score only 2.5 more points per game (67) than the Golden Griffins allow their opponents to score (64.5).

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Akron is 2-1.

Canisius is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 67 points.

The Golden Griffins score only 1.7 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Zips give up (66.6).

Canisius has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

When Akron allows fewer than 64.9 points, it is 2-2.

The Golden Griffins are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% higher than the Zips concede to opponents (41.3%).

The Zips' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Griffins have given up.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Morgan Haney: 10.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

10.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Zakia Rasheed: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Kaia Woods: 5.4 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

