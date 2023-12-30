The Akron Zips (8-3) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as only 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -1.5 136.5

Zips Betting Records & Stats

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 136.5 points in six of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Akron's outings this season is 145.1, 8.6 more points than this game's total.

Akron's ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

Akron has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Zips have entered three games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Akron has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 8 72.7% 75.5 153.8 64.5 131.3 138 Akron 6 75% 78.3 153.8 66.8 131.3 139.8

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

The Zips put up 13.8 more points per game (78.3) than the Bonnies allow (64.5).

Akron is 4-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 6-5-0 5-3 6-5-0 Akron 4-4-0 2-1 5-3-0

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Akron 11-4 Home Record 15-1 2-11 Away Record 5-6 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

